70 members of Pa.’s Task Force 1 traveling to Florida to assist with Surfside building collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is sending help to the Surfside building collapse in Florida.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 70 members of Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 are on their way to assist with search and rescue efforts that are still ongoing in Surfside, Florida.

“We can only imagine the pain of those who have lost loved ones or are still waiting to hear about their loved ones,” Wolf said. “The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing.”

Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 is part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System which features 27 other teams across the country. The Task Force is a federal resource that can mobilize and respond to incidents anywhere in the U.S.