911 center workers lose jobs after sharing New Year’s toast

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Three 911 supervisors in Pennsylvania have been fired and seven operators resigned after sharing an alcohol-spiked drink while working on New Year’s Eve.

Lehigh County General Services Director Rick Mochany says the employees violated longstanding county policy when they drank eggnog spiked with alcohol to ring in the new year.

Molchany tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that officials are working to minimize the impact until replacements are hired and trained.

The 911 center handles emergency calls for Allentown and surrounding municipalities. It’s budgeted for 53 operators and 10 supervisors.