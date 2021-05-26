“A pretty big deal for us”: Mifflin Co. hunter extradited back to Pa.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Never is a long time.

But never — according to the folks who run the place today — in the history of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, dating back to 1895, had the commission sought to extradite a hunter from another state back to Pennsylvania.

Until now.

Zachary L. Scheffel, 41, arrived Wednesday at Capital City Airport on what he told media was another first: his first-ever flight. What wasn’t first: the class in which he traveled. Scheffel was in custody, having been arrested by Kentucky State Police and extradited to Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania state game commission says Scheffel fled to Kentucky in late 2020 to avoid being arrested on a felony charge related to illegal hunting — a felony, they said, because he allegedly committed the same would-be misdemeanor infractions several times.

“he was on revocation, which means his hunting license had been revoked,” said Amy Nabozny, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

They say they lost track of him until recent weeks, when someone called them with a tip about where he was — and something he said: “that he was returning to Pennsylvania,” Nabozny said. “He was going to kill any law enforcement officer that he encountered as well as the game warden that filed the charges against him,” she said, citing what the tipster reported.

That game warden? Amanda Isett, who oversees Mifflin County, Nabozny confirmed.

Nabozny said the Game Commission worked with its counterpart agency in Kentucky plus Kentucky State Police, who apprehended Scheffel.

Nabozny said the tipster believed Scheffel was serious about carrying out his threat. “So we did apply for a full extradition warrant,” she said.

Scheffel was transferred to Mifflin County Prison, where he was awaiting arraignment on several criminal charges.