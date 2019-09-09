Absence of high-speed internet impacting millions of Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Senate Communications and Technology Committee is holding a series of public hearings to discuss how a lack of high-speed internet access can affect Pennsylvania industries such as education, agriculture, and health care.

The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 800,000 Pennsylvanians do not have access to high-speed internet.​​

Researchers at Penn State say that estimate is lower than the actual yield as those numbers rely on self-reported data by internet service providers.

They conducted their own study, collecting millions of speed tests from across the state, and found no county where at least half the population received high-speed internet.​​

“The number of people without access or who have a discrepancy in actual speeds versus advertised speeds, they believe, is in the millions,” said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, chair of the Senate Communications and Technology Committee.​​

Phillips-Hill hopes to have the FCC testify on the topic in Harrisburg later this month.​

