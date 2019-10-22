Advocates push for Lyme disease bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A rally held Tuesday at the state Capitol pushed a bill that would set new requirements for health insurers to cover additional treatments for Lyme disease.

House Bill 629 passed the House in April and currently sits in the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.

The Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network, legislators, medical experts, and other advocates are pushing for the bill to pass the Senate.

The measure would require insurers to cover treatment plans for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, regardless of whether a prescribed treatment plan is for short-term or long-term antibiotics.

“My own son had treatments that cost $5,000, $10,000 per treatment for the consequence of not treating it earlier, so insurance can really win if they figure this out,” said Julia Wagner, the president of the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network.

“The early form of the disease is relatively easy to cure, two to four-week antibiotics is sufficient, but that’s not the whole story. There’s a persistent form of the disease that is not cured by the two to four-week current treatment guidelines, and we need a longer-term treatment for persistent infections,” said Ying Zang, a professor of Molecular Microbiology-Immunology at Johns Hopkins University.

For the last seven years, Pennsylvania has ranked highest in the nation for confirmed cases of Lyme disease.