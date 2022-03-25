(WHTM) — Child care is tough to find under the best of conditions, and the pandemic made the situation even worse and it has not yet bounced back.

On Friday, March 25, the York County Economic Alliance brought in child care groups and leaders to look into supporting non-traditional hours for child care, such as weekends and weeknights. For many families, the pandemic threw off work schedules and cannot find child care.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I think the one thing the pandemic has shown us is that child care is the backbone of the economy, and so, people can’t go to work if they don’t have child care, we’ve seen this economic recovery is already slow, because there is a child care crisis,” said Mai Miksic, Children First Early Childhood Policy Director.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill agree that child care is unaffordable and unattainable for many families, but they cannot come to an agreement on how to fix both problems.

“Child care costs for American families have risen more than twice the rate of inflation,” said Rhian Evans Allvin of the National Association for the Education of Young Children. “And early childhood educators earn poverty-level wages that undermine their complex work and limit the supply of care.”

The group Children First is urging Governor Tom Wolf and the General Assembly to set aside $115 million in the budget to bring up wages for child care workers.