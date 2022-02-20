After virtual in 2021, THON returns to in-person for 50th annual weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — After a fully virtual event in 2021, THON returns in person for the 50th anniversary weekend. THON is such a unique event each year, as it is entirely student run. It takes thousands of student volunteers to put on the weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon, as the largest student-run philanthropy in the world

The massive effort, coupled with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, it was remarkable to watch the event evolve since it was last held in-person in February 2020.

When dancers filled the basketball arena two years ago, it is hard to believe, but coronavirus was a whisper but no one really knew what it was. Social distancing and quarantining were just starting to enter our every day vocabulary.

After the pandemic forced college campuses to reevaluate their in-person events, THON went virtual in February 2021. The Penn State students were so committed to continuing the THON legacy, it was the first virtual event the group had ever attempted.

Dancers across campus spent the entire weekend’s in their dorms and apartments for the full 46 hours.

As the pandemic continues, it wasn’t a given the 50th anniversary event would be in person. Organizers consulted with medical experts and campus leadership to ensure a safe event.

With the optimism of a healthy weekend, the students also implemented extensive safety protocols. Everyone had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter and had to remain masked the entire weekend.

This is all part of the 50th annual Penn State THON weekend, to benefit kids battling cancer at the Penn State Children’s hospital in Hershey.

The event began Friday evening and ran until Sunday afternoon at 4 when the total of how much the students raised was revealed. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

To date, THON has raised over 190 million dollars for Four Diamonds to pay for treatment and research for childhood cancer.