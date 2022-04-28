HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After new charges were filed against suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas in two completely different cases, the Office of the Attorney General is looking to revoke the man’s bail from his previous rape charges.

On Monday, April 25, Thomas was charged in a domestic violence incident from May 2021. Thomas was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charge after interviewing his wife’s sister, who brought forth allegations of abuse by Jeffrey Thomas against his wife, Amy Thomas.

Thomas was arrested, arraigned and released on bail. This case is being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 5.

On Thursday, the Windber Police Department filed charges against Thomas for a March incident. Charges include harassment and reckless driving stemming from an incident between the defendant and a witness of the commonwealth in Windber Borough where Thomas allegedly chased the witness down multiple streets in his Chevy pickup truck. According to court papers, Thomas hit the witness’ car, causing damage, before getting out of his truck and walking up to the witness and yelling at him. Police reportedly caught a part of the incident on body and dashcam.

Court papers show part of Thomas’ bond conditions includes not having contact with witnesses. No contact, no intimidating, no retaliation, etc…

The petition goes on to state that the Office of the Attorney General believes Thomas broke the conditions of his bond and that “no conditions other than imprisonment will assure the safety of any person/community.”

Back in September 2021, AG Shapiro’s office charged Thomas with rape, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, and criminal trespass following an investigation into an incident that occurred at a residence in Windber Borough. That case is also being prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General and is scheduled for trial on September 13.

All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.