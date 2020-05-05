AG Shapiro and DoorDash announce expanded protection for gig workers during pandemic

The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in New York. The food delivery giant has taken a first formal step toward a stock market debut. The company announced Thursday that is has confidentially filed a draft S-1 form with the Securities Exchange Commission related to a public stock offering. (AP Photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ― Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Monday announcing a collaboration to expand financial, health, and childcare-related support to DoorDash and Caviar gig workers.

“I commend the team at DoorDash for its strong leadership in setting a new standard, which I hope will inspire others to act,” Shapiro said in a release. “We need other gig economy companies to step up and prioritize the health and safety of workers—especially those on the front lines still making deliveries and interacting with the public during the COVID-19 emergency.”

In addition to increased worker protections, Shapiro arranged to have DoorDash partner with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh through Project DASH to deliver groceries, meals, or supplies to low-income, home-bound seniors and vulnerable populations.

This is was a joint effort by the attorney general and Philadelphia Mayor Kenney and Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto.

“Helping Dashers keep themselves and their families safe, healthy, and cared for is our priority, and we know it is important for companies like DoorDash to do our part,” Xu said.

● DoorDash will expand COVID-19 financial assistance for Dashers who test positive or have been diagnosed with a probable case of COVID-19, who have been instructed to self-quarantine, who are at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, or who have a housemate who meets any of these criteria.

Dashers will now qualify if they have been active on DoorDash or Caviar for 30 days and have completed at least 30 deliveries in the past 30 days. Previously, Dashers had to have been active for at least 60 days. Dashers can learn more and apply at https://help.doordash.com/dashers/s/article/COVID-19-Financial-Assistance-Program?language=en_US.

● DoorDash will provide subsidized telehealth access to any active Dasher for appointments related to COVID-19 concerns.

● DoorDash will provide financial assistance to “Top Dashers” who have primary childcare responsibilities for children whose schools and daycare have been closed because of COVID-19. Applications for this program, which will provide a financial bridge to parents until Pandemic Unemployment Assistance becomes available, will be open for two weeks.

● Through Project DASH, DoorDash will establish a fund to enable select social service organizations to provide last-mile delivery of food and/or supplies to vulnerable communities throughout Pittsburgh and Philadelphia during the COVID-19 emergency.

● DoorDash will partner with Pennsylvania hospitals to donate DashPass subscriptions to healthcare workers for free for at least 60 days, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees from thousands of local restaurants to healthcare employees. Hospitals interested in participating in the program can sign up at https://get.doordash.com/dashpass-for-healthcare.