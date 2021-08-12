AG Shapiro and Mount Lebanon Police get 200 tons of pills off the streets

(WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro collaborated with local police departments to hit a drug takeback milestone.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

The Office of the Attorney General and the Mount Lebanon Police Force in Allegheny County safely destroyed over 200 tons of drugs in an effort to bringing an end to the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania.

“We know how much a pill weighs, imagine getting 200 tons of those pills from all across Pennsylvania off our streets. That is no small task and we couldn’t have done it without leaders like the chief, but most importantly, we could not have done it without the people of Pennsylvania stepping up and doing their part to get a risk out of their homes,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro also says the state plans to keep supporting and investing in treatment, education and prevention.