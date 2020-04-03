AG Shapiro and Sherwin-Williams donate 7,500 masks, PPE to Philadelphia hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ― Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro partnered with Sherwin-Williams on Friday to donate N95 masks and protective gloves to two hospitals in Philadelphia and one in Montgomery County.

The hospitals that received masks were Einstein Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center in Philadelphia, and Lankenau Medical Center in Montgomery County, each with 1,852 and 735 confirmed cases of COVID-19, respectively.

Sherwin-Williams donated 7,500 N95 masks and 2,500 pairs of hygienic rubber gloves to help protect the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are working around the clock at Einstein and Lankenau to treat Pennsylvanians suffering from COVID-19.

“Health care workers on the frontline of this pandemic need more protection and anyone who can step up should be saluted,” Shapiro said in a release. “I want to thank Sherwin-Williams for donating N95 masks and gloves to the brave women and men at Einstein and Lankenau Hospitals who are sacrificing for all of us. We will beat this crisis together, and I call on all Pennsylvanians to do their part.”​