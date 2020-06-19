AG Shapiro chides Trump administration following DACA ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the president’s attempt to end the

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA.

That means kids who were brought to this country by their parents illegally, are now safe from deportation.

In Pennsylvania alone, there are 5,900 dreamers who fell under DACA, who can breathe a sigh of relief now that the highest court in the country is on their side.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has been a strong supporter of the program, stating he agrees with Chief Justice John Roberts and that the president didn’t follow the proper protocol to end the program.

“The president and his administration acted in an arbitrary and capricious matter, and did not follow the requirements that are set forth when you’re going to issue a law — excuse me — issue a rule or some type of an executive order,” he emphasized.

The 5-4 decision to continue the program was more about how the Trump administration tried to end the program rather than ending the program itself.

Roberts, who was the swing vote, wrote that the administration failed to give an adequate reason for ending the program and did not appear to have a plan with what to do with the dreamers once the program ended.

Chief Roberts did point out, however, that the administration could revisit the issue and revise the way they plan to dissolve the program in the future.