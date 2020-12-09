AG Shapiro explains decision to file lawsuit against Facebook

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHMT) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with a bipartisan coalition of 48 states, is filing a lawsuit against Facebook to limit the social media company’s monopoly power.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit asks Facebook to strip its control over Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, stating that the federal regulators are accusing the company of “abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.”

In a statement released by AG Shapiro regarding their decision to file the lawsuit, he says its straightforward.

“This is not how normal businesses operate,” AG Shapiro said. “It is how illegal monopolies operate. [Facebook is] breaking the law and we are going to stop them in court.”

Over the past several years, Facebook has acquired smaller companies or potential rivals to maintain their dominance and increase ad revenue so to make millions from advertising on their social media platform. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, “Facebook allegedly had a practice of opening its site to third-party app developers, then abruptly cutting off developers that it saw as a threat.”

“This lawsuit is straightforward. We’re alleging that Facebook built a monopoly that, as we speak, is doing all it can to stifle competition, including local media, prey on smaller companies, and punish anyone it can’t buy through cutting off access to services and information,” AG Shapiro said.

Recently, Facebook also integrated the messaging services between Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger to make it possible for users to link all three platforms for personal use.

As stated by Associated Press, “such integration could make it more difficult — if not impossible — to break off the companies.”