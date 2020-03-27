1  of  2
AG Shapiro issues coronavirus consumer alert

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ― State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning consumers how scammers may try to take advantage of recent news regarding a federal stimulus check to steal personal information from Pennsylvanians.

“Scammers go into overtime during uncertainty, and we’re doubling down to stop them and protect Pennsylvanians during this public health emergency,”​​ Shapiro said a release​.​ “Don’t take unsolicited calls that claim to be about the COVID-19 pandemic or the Federal stimulus, and report suspicious emails and calls to my office to help protect yourself and others.”

Shapiro says he remains vigilant in protecting consumers from scam operations and encourages them to follow these tips to protect themselves:

  • Check the websites and email addresses offering information, products, or services related to COVID-19. Be aware that scammers often employ addresses that differ only slightly from those belonging to the entities they are impersonating. For example, they might use “cdc.com” or “cdc.org” instead of “cdc.gov.”
  • Be wary of unsolicited emails offering information, supplies, or treatment for COVID-19 or requesting your personal information for other purposes.
  • Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources. Doing so could download a virus onto your computer or device.

Consumers can sign up for text scam alerts, which offer tips for consumers to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, warn about new scams or update subscribers on consumer protection issues. Pennsylvanians can sign up for these tips at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/consumer-alerts/

Consumers can also file a complaint about an active or potential scam with our email, scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

