AG Shapiro warns of coronavirus-related scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office has received a number of complaints about scammers using the pandemic to target Pennsylvanians.

Shapiro says scammers are asking people to give them their bank account information so they can receive their stimulus check faster. He says your job is to not be tricked and that his job is to catch these people.

One tip to protect your money, Shapiro says, is that credit agencies trans-union, Equifax and Experian are providing free weekly credit reports for the next year! Typically, you can only get those free once a year.