AG Shapiro warns some Pa. residents may see delays in receiving stimulus checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians that use tax preparation companies like H&R Block and Intuit to file their taxes may experience delays in receiving their federal stimulus checks according to Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release on Thursday.

The release explained that tax preparation companies use temporary bank accounts when assisting with filing taxes and the IRS uses that information to issue stimulus checks, therefore some checks are have been held up.

“As federal stimulus checks are being distributed to Pennsylvanians, there may be some delays,” said Shapiro. “If you’re eligible for a stimulus check and haven’t received one, you can call the IRS or visit their website to file a complaint.”

Those affected and haven’t received their stimulus checks should expect to receive them after Feb. 1, when the IRS issues a second round of payments through mailed checks.

If you qualify, and have not yet received your stimulus check, you can contact the IRS at 1-800-919-9835 or go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.