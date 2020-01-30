Agency that watches for wasteful spending wastes $160K

PHILADELPHIA – A Pennsylvania watchdog agency tasked with monitoring state misconduct and waste has found itself at the center of a nearly $160,000 gaffe.

Spotlight PA reports that the state inspector generals office purchased pistols, ammunition, and other related equipment, following a law passed in 2017 that expanded the office’s powers to allow it to issue subpoenas and search warrants.

But after the purchase was completed, officials discovered the law didn’t empower investigators to carry a firearm.

The items are now being held in a “guarded, secure facility,” and the office is working to “return or repurpose the firearms.”