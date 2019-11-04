Agriculture Department asking for research proposals to tackle chronic wasting disease

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2012, file photo, Mike Zeckmeister, a biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, removes the lymph nodes from one of three deer in a hunter’s pickup truck, in order to test them for chronic wasting disease, at a checkpoint in Shell Lake, Wis. “Zombie deer” may sound like something in a bad B-movie, but wildlife regulators say they’re real and officials are working to keep them out of Nevada. The Las Vegas Sun reports the term relates to animals who have contracted chronic wasting disease, a highly contagious and terminal disorder that causes symptoms such as lack of fear of humans, lethargy and emaciation, and can decimate deer and elk populations. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -– Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is calling for research project applications to fund regarding chronic wasting disease and better understanding the disease to prevent its spread.

“Chronic Wasting Disease threatens the deer that are one of our prized natural resources,” Redding said. “Funding research into methods of curbing the spread of the disease, and understanding its progression is an investment in preserving the beauty of our state. We welcome research proposals that will help us meet that goal.”

Topics advised to be considered include: live testing, field testing to prevent consumption of contaminated meat, vaccine development, environmental and genetic factors in disease occurrence, and development in cheap, environmentally-friendly disinfection methods.

The department received $1 million in funding to distribute on research projects and full details regarding application requests were published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin Saturday.

Applications must be submitted using the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application site by 4 p.m. Nov. 30.