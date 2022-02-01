Airline says it will stop monkey shipments after Pennsylvania crash

FILE – Crates holding live monkeys are collected next to the trailer they were being transported in along state Route 54 at the intersection with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling the trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck. The airline that flew a load of monkeys to the U.S. who were later involved in a highway wreck says it will stop this shipments this month. Kenya Airways says it will not renew its contract with the monkey provider, whom it did not identify. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

(AP) — The airline that flew a load of monkeys to the U.S. who were later involved in a highway wreck says it will stop shipments this month.

Kenya Airways says it will not renew its contract with the monkey provider, whom it did not identify. The airline flew 100 monkeys from Mauritius in the Indian Ocean to New York last month. On Jan. 21, a truck towing a trailer with the monkeys in crates collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Several escaped, and authorities said three had to be euthanized.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals lobbied the airline to stop shipping monkeys for use in laboratory experiments.