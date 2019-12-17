All nine Pennsylvania House Democrats back Trump impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – All nine House Democrats from Pennsylvania now say they will support the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were scheduled for a full House vote on Wednesday.

Freshman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of southeastern Pennsylvania and four-term Rep. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania each revealed their decision Monday.

Cartwright easily won re-election in 2018 and 2016, although Trump won Cartwright’s district by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. That’s made Cartwright a target of Republicans.

Clinton easily won Houlahan’s district in 2016. All nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania have said they’ll vote against the articles.

