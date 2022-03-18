ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Allentown Police Officers are looking for a man who is wanted for a deadly crash that occurred on May 10, 2020, on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, police are looking for Fransisco A. Romero- Encarnacion. He is wanted for the following charges:

Homicide By Vehicle

Involuntary Manslaughter

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Reckless Driving – Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 41

Driving at Safe Speed

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

Dr Unregistered Vehicle

Display Plate Card In Improp Vehicle

If anyone has any information regarding where Encarnacion is call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or by clicking here to submit an anonymous tip.