ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Allentown Police Officers are looking for a man who is wanted for a deadly crash that occurred on May 10, 2020, on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
According to a CRIMEWATCH report, police are looking for Fransisco A. Romero- Encarnacion. He is wanted for the following charges:
- Homicide By Vehicle
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Recklessly Endangering Another Person
- Reckless Driving – Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 41
- Driving at Safe Speed
- Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)
- Dr Unregistered Vehicle
- Display Plate Card In Improp Vehicle
If anyone has any information regarding where Encarnacion is call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or by clicking here to submit an anonymous tip.