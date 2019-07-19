Alligator captured at Pittsburgh-area grocery store

GLENSHAW, Pa. (WHTM) – Another alligator has been captured in the Pittsburgh area, the fourth found in the past two months.

Police in Shaler Township, in Allegheny County, reported on Facebook that a 2-foot alligator was found outside a grocery store early Friday and turned over to animal control.

This 2 foot alligator was found outside the Shaler Giant Eagle overnight. It was turned over to animal control this morning. If this is your alligator, please send us a message. Posted by Shaler Township Police Department on Friday, July 19, 2019

A 5-foot-long alligator, nicknamed “Chomp,” was found June 6 after it escaped from a home in the Beechview neighborhood.

Chomp’s owner, Mark McGowan, is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after authorities said they removed 32 animals living in substandard conditions. Among the animals were three more alligators, three snakes, a lizard and some iguanas.

A 3-foot-long alligator was captured May 18 at the South Side Riverfront Park, and a 2½-foot alligator was found June 8 on the porch of a home in the Carrick neighborhood.