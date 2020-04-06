Alzheimer’s Association offers free virtual education classes for Pa. residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions around the world, it’s also affecting Pennsylvanians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and online support groups in the coming weeks to help all Pennsylvania caregivers and their families.

The association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Pennsylvania caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Sara Murphy, Vice President of Programs and Services. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.

Upcoming virtual education programs include:

Purposeful Home Engagement during COVID -19 – April 9

Legal and Financial Planning – April 16

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia – April 23

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s – April 30

Healthy Living for your Brain and Body – May 7

Rhythm, Music and the Brain – May 14

For a complete list of upcoming programs, support groups, or to register because space is limited, visit alz.org/crf. In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family, and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 677,000 in Pennsylvania, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.

The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.