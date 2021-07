(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police issued an AMBER alert for a 2-year-old child on Friday night, but as of Saturday morning, the child has been located.

AMBER Alert UPDATE: Sebastian RIOS was located. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021

Police were searching for Sebastian Rios, a 2-year-old child who’s three feet and five inches tall weighing 47 pounds.

Sebastian Rios and his mother, Yasemin Uyar were reported to be abducted by Tyler Rios. Tyler is operating a 2018 Ford Fiesta with a temporary New Jersey tag reading W421713.