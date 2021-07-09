AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old child from New Jersey

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 2-year-old child on Friday night.

Police are searching for Sebastian Rios a child that’s three feet and five inches tall weighing 47 pounds.

Sebastian Rios and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf were reported to be abducted by Tyler Rios. Tyler is operating a 2018 Ford Fiesta with a temporary New Jersey tag reading W421713.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. PA State Police and New Jersey State Police are searching for Sebastian RIOS, age 2. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/JTnsxBPC4g — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021

If you see any of these people please call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they are made available.