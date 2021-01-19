Amber Alert issued for missing child in Philadelphia *CANCELED*

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been lifted and the child has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing child in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police are searching for Nova Ray White, Black female age 1, 2 feet tall 25 pounds.  She was last seen in the 1200 block of N 10th Street Philadelphia PA at approximately 8:10 AM.

She was reported abducted by an armed Ronald White, a 32-year-old black male, brown eyes and brown hair, wearing unknown clothing.  He fled the scene with her in a 1998 Toyota Corolla Green in color.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3174 or 911.

