Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania toddler

MEADVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a young girl they say was reportedly abducted by her father.

Two-year-old Dawyson Wright was last seen in Meadville, in Crawford County, with 27-year-old Travis Wright.

Travis Wright is believed to be driving a red 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z-71 with a Pennsylvania license plate of ZKV-0618. The truck has a black hood.

Dawyson Wright has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

