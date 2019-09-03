Amber Alert latest: Police seek tips on gas station, car seat

PENN HILLS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and the FBI continue to ask for the public’s help to locate Nalani Johnson, a 2-year-old girl abducted from western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Allegheny County police said the woman arrested for the abduction, Sharena Nancy, was captured on video at a Sheetz store in Murrysville. They want to hear from anyone who may have seen Nancy’s black Toyota Yaris sedan in that area.

When Nancy was stopped by Penn Hills police on Saturday evening following the abduction of Nalani, the girl’s car seat was not in the Toyota, authorities said. They’re asking the public to be the lookout for the missing car seat, an Evenflo Maestro Sport Harness Booster Seat, primarily black in color, with a gray seat area.

Investigators also want to hear from anyone who may have personal knowledge of Nancy.

Nancy is charged with kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children, and concealment of whereabouts of a child. She is in the Allegheny County Prison without bail.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said Nancy and Nalani’s father met on social media and were “in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship,” the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Nancy, Nalani’s father, and a friend of the father were together in Nancy’s car on Saturday. McDonough said Nancy and the father’s friend argued and the men got out of the car in Penn Hills before authorities allege she drove off with the child.

Nancy alleges the father “sold” Nalani, but McDonough said investigators “have nothing to … suggest that that version of events is correct,” The AP reported.

Anyone with information should call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.