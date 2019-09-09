‘American Pickers’ coming to Pennsylvania this fall

Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe, hosts of the hit television series American Pickers, look on in the garage during testing at Daytona International Speedway on January 22, 2011 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking to cash in on some antiques and collectibles that are stuffing your barn or attic, the “American Pickers” want to hear from you.

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe, hosts of the History Channel television series “American Pickers,” recently announced they’re coming to Pennsylvania in November.

The pickers travel across America in search of rare treasures they can buy from collectors and then sell in their antique shops.

If you or someone you know has a personal collection of antiques, collectibles, or rare memorabilia, they want to hear from you. You can email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.

They said no stores will be considered, only private collections.