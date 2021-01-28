America’s first Navy Seal, Pa. native to be laid to rest with military honors

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nation’s very first Navy Seal is from Pennsylvania, and sadly passed away on Wednesday.

90-year-old Harry Beal lived in Meyersdale, Somerset County. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1948 as a gunners mate and became the first to sign up in 1962 to become a navy seal.

Beal then became a seal instructor, specializing in underwater demolition. His son says very few people ever completed his classes.

“He made it through the training and very few people do. Underwater demolition teams and field teams when they go through their training, they’ve had classes where 100 people would start and nobody would finish,” Mack Beal said.

In 2020, Beal’s community renamed a bridge for him, and he even got the chance to pose for photos on his bridge this past summer.

Beal will be laid to rest this weekend with military honors.