Amtrak and PennDOT collaborate to restore Pennsylvania services

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — PennDOT and Amtrak are partnering to fully restore Pennsylvanian and Keystone train services on modified schedules starting June 1.

Modified Keystone services include nine weekday roundtrips and six on weekends. Operations will only be in service throughout Philadelphia and Harrisburg, temporarily halting New York and Philadelphia.

Modified Pennsylvanian services will only include one daily roundtrip operating between New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

All trains will be reserved to maintain physical distancing.

Amtrak will also be restoring Acela service for the Northeast Corridor on a modified schedule starting June 1. The schedule will allow for three-weekday roundtrips.

Northeast Regional frequencies will also be increased from eight to 10 roundtrips.

Amtrak noted in a press release the following measures it is taking to maintain health and safety upkeep for stations and trains:

Limiting bookings: To help maintain CDC recommendations for physical distancing onboard trains, Amtrak has temporarily reduced Coach, Business, and Acela First Class sales to 50% capacity on reserved services.

Facial coverings: As part of Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to protect customers and front-line employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak is requiring that all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses wear facial coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of simple cloth facial coverings or masks to slow the spread of the virus and prevent transmission.

Enhanced cleaning: Amtrak has amplified the cleaning of trains by spraying a disinfectant focusing on highly touched surfaces.

Café service: Café service aboard Amtrak trains that still offer food service is currently available as carryout only. Seating in the café will be closed. Customers can bring items back to their seats after purchasing.

Cashless transactions: As an added measure to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, we are temporarily accepting cashless payments only in stations and on trains.

Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at several of our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high customer traffic areas such as waiting rooms, in front ticket offices, at the base/top of escalators, lounge entrances, etc. In addition, clear protective barriers have been retrofitted at stations where there are no current glass barriers.

Upon arrival:When the train is approaching a destination, conductors will make announcements regarding where and when customers can disembark to minimize crowding at the door.

