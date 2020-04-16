Amtrak and SEPTA join campaign to honor essential workers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Amtrak and SEPTA are joining other regional transportation operators across the country to participate in #SoundTheHorn, a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound their vehicle horns at 3 p.m. on Thursday to honor heroic transportation and other essential workers across the country.

As a tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of this public health crisis, including transportation workers, SEPTA trains, buses and trollies running in service across the Greater Philadelphia area, as well as Amtrak trains across the nation, will give two one-second horn blasts in solidarity with partner agencies.

Heroic transportation workers continue to provide critical service for heroic healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” said Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner. “We are proud to participate with our partners and ‘sound our horns’ by honoring and thanking all of the heroes across the nation who continue their essential and heroic service.”

“We are so proud of our frontline employees,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “They are providing life-sustaining services across the SEPTA system, and we urge the public to also take a moment to honor them when our buses, trolleys and trains ‘sound the horn’ to recognize their tremendous efforts.”

Anyone who sees or hears trains, buses or trollies sounding their horns at 3 p.m. on Thursday is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to post audio and video and tag Amtrak or SEPTA on the social media platform of their choice.