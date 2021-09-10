Amtrak to discuss expanded service to Pennsylvanians during Media Roundtable virtual event

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Amtrak is modifying service in the Northeast and Midwest because of winter storms moving through the region. The Capitol Limited, from Chicago to Washington, and the Lake Shoe Limited, from Chicago to […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf will join Pennsylvania state and local officials Friday morning to discuss Amtrak’s vision for increased and new service in Pennsylvania including upgrades to the Harrisburg line.

Wolf and others are set to hold a Media Roundtable virtual event Friday at 11 a.m with discussions likely focusing on new service in Scranton, Allentown and Reading to New York, an additional Pennsylvanian frequency.

Amtrak’s transformational vision seeks to expand passenger rail service alongside state partners adding 39 new routes, enhancing 25 existing routes and bringing service to 160 new communities.

The company has also stated its vision in reducing travel time to the Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York line by increasing speeds up to 125 mph and expanding to 17 round trips.

