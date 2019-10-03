Another alligator found in Pittsburgh, 7th this year

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Another alligator has turned up in Pittsburgh, the seventh this year.

George DeSavage tells WTAE-TV he and his girlfriend spotted it along the Allegheny River as the sun was setting on Tuesday. He says he grabbed it and it “went kind of limp and calm.” He says it seemed like it was handled by somebody.

Police took it to Humane Animal Rescue, which named the gator Gus. The shelter shared photos on its Facebook page.

The shelter believes the reptile was a pet.

It’s not illegal to own an alligator in Pennsylvania.

🐊 ANOTHER ONE? 🐊 Don’t get us wrong, we love having this little guy around, but wasn’t 6 alligators in 1 year… Posted by Humane Animal Rescue on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

