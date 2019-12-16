Another Pennsylvania House Democrat backs Trump impeachment

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Penn., asks Attorney General William Barr about the Justice Department’s lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act and whether he’s evaluated the consequences that could cause millions of people to risk losing health care coverage, as Barr testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee to make his Justice Department budget request, in Washington, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Another House Democrat from Pennsylvania has come out in support of the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were scheduled for a full House vote on Wednesday.

Four-term Rep. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania revealed his decision Monday.

Trump won Cartwright’s district in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. That’s made Cartwright a target of Republicans.

Eight of nine Pennsylvania Democrats in the House now support the articles of impeachment. One Democrat, freshman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of suburban Philadelphia, hasn’t revealed a decision.

All nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania have said they will vote against the articles.

