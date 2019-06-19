Another tornado confirmed in western Pennsylvania

COMMODORE, Pa. (AP) – Weather officials have confirmed that another tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh said Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 105 mph had been confirmed Sunday night east of Commodore in Indiana County.

Survey crews planned to release more details later. Indiana County fire and rescue crews said multiple trees had snapped during the storm.

The weather service said earlier that an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph occurred Sunday in Butler and Armstrong counties near and within the city of Parker.

KDKA-TV reported that strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power lines, ripped off the roof of a home built in 1824, and knocked down an emergency services communication tower in Butler County.

