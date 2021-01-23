Antique family Bible in Scranton tied to Biden’s ancestors

Melissa Kutney poses for a picture in front of St. Peters Cathedral Rectory in downtown Scranton, Pa., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Kutney was scouring cubbies built into a room of her former Scranton home when she discovered a 19th century Bible and a broken rosary tucked away in a back corner, almost buried in insulation.(Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

About 2008, Melissa Kutney was scouring cubbies built into a room of her former Scranton home when she discovered a 19th century Bible and a broken rosary tucked away in a back corner, almost buried in insulation.

Kutney, now of Thompson, held onto the mammoth Catholic Bible for more than a decade.

The Blewitts memorialized in the Bible, researcher and genealogist Barbara Spellman Shuta eventually confirmed, were ancestors of President-elect Joe Biden — making the Bible a tangible manifestation of Biden’s well-documented and frequently touted Scranton roots.