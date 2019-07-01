Antlerless deer licenses go on sale July 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with a hunting license can apply for an antlerless deer license beginning next week.

Resident hunters may apply for their first antlerless licenses beginning Monday, July 8.

Nonresidents may submit their first applications a week later, beginning Monday, July 15.

Resident applicants need to make checks and money orders payable to “County Treasurer” for each license they seek. The fee for residents is $6.90 and the fee for nonresidents is $26.90 per license.

Applications that are incomplete or sent without proper remittance will be rejected and returned. Applications received before the Monday start of any round also will be returned to sender.

In any WMU where antlerless licenses remain, resident and nonresident applicants may apply for a second license beginning Aug. 5, and a third license Aug. 19.

If licenses remain, over-the-counter sales begin Aug. 26 in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, and Oct. 7 in all other WMUs.