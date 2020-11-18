Apple to pay $3 million Pa. settlement linked to iPhone battery failures, unexpected shutdowns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today a $3 million settlement with Apple Inc. regarding battery failures and unexpected shutdowns of iPhones. The company is accused of secretly throttling consumers’ iPhone speeds in 2017 to address poor battery performance.

The lawsuit claims Apple knowingly hid both the throttling and battery degradation from iPhone owners. In January 2017 Apple released a software update which reduced iPhone performance to maintain battery life and prevent shutdowns from the existing batteries.

“Apple knew some of its iPhones had battery issues and instead of disclosing the problem to consumers, it chose to slow down the performance of the devices,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “I called on Apple to make it right and provide transparency to Pennsylvania consumers. This settlement will deliver more accurate information to those who buy and depend on Apple products.”

The $3 million settlement will go to the Office of Attorney General, upon court approval, to reimburse it for its investigative efforts and to invest in future public protection and education measures.

Apple must provide truthful information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance and power management. It also must acknowledge this information on its website, in update installation notes and in the iPhone user interface itself.

In addition to its battery replacement program implemented in late 2017, Apple recently entered into a proposed settlement of class action litigation, and, under that proposed settlement, Apple will pay up to $500 million nationwide in consumer restitution. The average iPhone consumer could receive up to $25 per claim.