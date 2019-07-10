Armed robber gets cash, changes mind

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A man with a gun demanded money from a smoke shop but suddenly had a change of heart and refused the cash, police said.

The store owner told KYW-TV that the robber already had the money in his hand but gave it back, put away his gun, and then left the store.

The armed man told the owner the money wasn’t enough to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant.

Police aren’t just looking for him, they’re looking to help him. When they find him, they said they might even be able to help his family.