Auditor General DePasquale: New state data shows 97% drop in backlogged rape kits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The backlog of untested rape kits in Pennsylvania is nearly gone.

In 2016, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale issued a special report on more than 3,200 untested rape kits, some dating back to the 1990s.

The report also found more than half of the police departments across the state did not self-report untested kits.

DePasquale says there are currently only 94 rape kits left to be tested. He says there may be some that stay untested because people can choose to not have them tested.

