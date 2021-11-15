Auditor general says some people are taking advantage of the Pa. Lottery system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Auditor General Tim DeFoor held a news conference on Monday, during which he released a performance audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s security measures for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

DeFoor says the lottery has security measures in place to help prevent or detect fraudulent activity from retailers selling lottery products, but it does not cover individuals who are selling tickets illegally.

DeFoor says people who owe back taxes or child support are selling their winning tickets at a discounted price and still receive a significant portion of the winnings without meeting their financial obligations.

DeFoor says the lottery does not have the authority to investigate that kind of activity, so he is recommending they partner with an agency that has the resources and authority. DeFoor is also urging the General Assembly to pass laws that will tighten regulations on retailer play.