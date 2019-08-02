Authorities: 3-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool

PLUM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool at a western Pennsylvania home.

Plum police responded to the home around 7:50 p.m. Thursday after a relative found Ca-Nayah Mitchell at the bottom of the pool. The girl was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It wasn’t clear if the child lived at the home or was visiting. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The drowning remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.