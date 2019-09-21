Authorities identify 2 killed in crash of home-built plane

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a former Air Force pilot and a retired businessman were killed when a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains this week.

It’s still not clear which one was piloting the aircraft.

WBRE-TV reports the plane was found Wednesday morning in a swampy, wooded area near Stroudsburg. Heavy equipment was brought in to assist investigators working to determine the cause of the crash.

The home-built plane, a two-seater called a Van’s RV-8, had departed Pegasus Airpark near Stroudsburg around noon Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night.

The Monroe County coroner announced Friday that 65-year-old John Parker Jr., of Saylorsburg, and 34-year-old Matthew Berszoner, of Nazareth, were killed in the crash in Monroe County. Parker was a retired businessman while Berszoner was a former Air Force pilot who flew for United Airlines.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.