Authorities identify 2 killed in crash of home-built plane

Pennsylvania
Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a former Air Force pilot and a retired businessman were killed when a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains this week.

It’s still not clear which one was piloting the aircraft.

WBRE-TV reports the plane was found Wednesday morning in a swampy, wooded area near Stroudsburg. Heavy equipment was brought in to assist investigators working to determine the cause of the crash.

The home-built plane, a two-seater called a Van’s RV-8, had departed Pegasus Airpark near Stroudsburg around noon Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night.

The Monroe County coroner announced Friday that 65-year-old John Parker Jr., of Saylorsburg, and 34-year-old Matthew Berszoner, of Nazareth, were killed in the crash in Monroe County. Parker was a retired businessman while Berszoner was a former Air Force pilot who flew for United Airlines.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss