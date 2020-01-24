Authorities: Juvenile justified in stabbing robbery suspect

ALLENTOWN, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a juvenile who fatally stabbed a man who was attempting a home invasion robbery was justified in using deadly force because he acted in self-defense.

They say 48-year-old Luis Nieves forced open the door of an Allentown home Sunday night and started attacking the youth, who lived in the home.

Authorities say Nieves struck the youth with a metal cane during the struggle, and the boy stabbed Nieves.

Nieves and the youth were both taken to the hospital, where Nieves was pronounced dead a short time later.

The youth was treated for undisclosed injuries and was later released.