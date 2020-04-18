Authorities: Man fatally shoots parents, himself in home

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a 28-year-old man shot and killed his parents before killing himself inside a southern Pennsylvania home.

Police found the bodies Thursday when they responded to a reported fire and “multiple fatalities” at a New Freedom home where all three lived.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shootings.

The York County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the deceased as 71-year-old David Schlenoff, 66-year-old Elizabeth Schlenoff and their son, David Jonathan Schlenoff. Authorities say the fire was caused by unattended cooking, but no serious damage was reported.

