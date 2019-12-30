Authorities: Man shot, wounded by police had replica gun

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man shot and wounded by police was armed with a replica handgun that was made to look like a .45-caliber handgun.

Emmanuel Celestino-Mendez is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer.

The 31-year-old Allentown man remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, but was expected to survive.

The shooting in Allentown occurred early Sunday. Police responding to reports of a fight and shots fired found several people brawling and one person on the ground near a trail of blood.

Celestino-Mendez was seen holding a weapon and refused officers’ orders to drop the weapon.

It’s unclear if Celestino-Mendez has retained an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.