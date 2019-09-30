Authorities: Man shot, wounded in Pittsburgh street brawl

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a street brawl involving several men in a Pittsburgh neighborhood left at least one man wounded after shots rang out.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the area of West Liberty Avenue. They didn’t find any combatants but did locate several shell casings in a parking lot.

Around that time, the injured man walked into a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh. Authorities say the man told him he had argued with a group of men and one of them shot him.

The injured man was hospitalized in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

