Authorities: Resident shoots, kills would-be home invader

BALDWIN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man who tried to commit a home invasion at a western Pennsylvania apartment was shot and killed by a man who lives in the unit.

Joshua Long was allegedly armed with a handgun when he went to the apartment in Baldwin around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the West Mifflin man was soon confronted by a 25-year-old man, who got his handgun and shot Long, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The apartment resident’s 24-year-old fiance and their 10-month-old child were in the apartment but were not injured.

It’s not yet known if any charges will be filed.

