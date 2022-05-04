BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more cases of avian flu have been identified in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. While the previous cases occurred in Lancaster County, the eighth and ninth instances of the virus were identified in neighboring Berks County.

The USDA reports the latest outbreaks occurred in commercial duck meat and breeder facilities, affecting 42,000 birds.

Avian flu has led to the deaths of nearly 3.9 million birds in Pennsylvania so far.